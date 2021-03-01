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Biden is enriching vicious criminals
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530 views • March 01, 2021
At the 2021 CPAC State of the Union, Trump said Biden is enriching vicious criminals, increasing drug and human trafficking and even pushing people into the hands of traffickers
Source Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/moHJP34aIN7j/
Source Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/moHJP34aIN7j/
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