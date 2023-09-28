Vax-Unvax: Fauci’s Inability To Show RFK Jr. a Placebo Study, Pregnant Push for Vaxes | Ep 122









Dr. Brian Hooker, co-author with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on their new book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to discuss the overwhelming data showcasing overall better health for unvaccinated individuals vs. vaccinated of any immunizations. He tells the story of RFK Jr.’s ask of Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a meeting at the White House, to show him studies with a true unvaccinated placebo control group in 2019 and Facui’s inability to do so.Show more





How that launched the writing of this book, which took a dramatic leap forward when COVID-19 came about and then finally it being published right after Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign announcement.





We The Patriots USA, does not endorse any political candidate. The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Vax-Unvax book overview: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510766969/vax-unvax/

Vax-Unvax book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Vax-Unvax-Childrens-Health-Defense-Kennedy-ebook/dp/B08X4XQXXK





FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUS





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:08cfbc18ff8a88a5