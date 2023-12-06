Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bug Out as Sport - Hero Journey
channel image
Sons of Adam
12 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Same B.O.V., same supplies.  This time, however, no rush, we are off to set things right. Still no turning back, so we better make sure we are perfectly prepped.       

Thanks, best of luck to you all, in prepping, and on being local heroes of truth, courage, and survival.

Keywords
prepperpreppingamericalovegardensurvivalinwarpeacecrisissurvivevirusfrenchoutrobertshortagequebecbug

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket