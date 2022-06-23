General Flynn - We stand on the precipice!

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General Flynn talks about the precipice.
“We are not at the 11th hour of the loss of America, we’re at like the last few seconds. We stand on the edge. We stand on the precipice, and some parts of America are in the abyss.”
Only at the precipice will people find the will to change.