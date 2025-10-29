© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ryne Simmons, a Charlie Kirk assassination witness, claims Kash Patel's FBI told him to delete his video of the Kirk shooting, contradicting the bureau's official account.
Agents instructed him to erase the footage from his phone, citing potential "PTSD triggers," and followed up to confirm deletion.
Source @Real World News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!