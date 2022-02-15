Todd Starnes: If They Could Spy on the White House, They Could Have Stolen the Election

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Revelations from Special Counsel John Durham over the weekend have shocked some of the political world in America. It should have shocked everyone, but corporate media has barely covered it. When they do, they blow it off as if it's a nothingburger, which it definitely is not.



It's a bombshell, and according to Todd Starnes, it shows just how effective the Democrats are at pulling off the "impossible."



On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, Starnes told me he thinks the fact they were able to get away with spying on the White House for the entirety of a presidential term means stealing the election would have been easy.