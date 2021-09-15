General Milley & The Deep State: The Real Insurrectionists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Who are the real insurrectionists? Yesterday's release from an upcoming Bob Woodword book in the last days of Trump claiming that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Milley, had established secret back-channel contacts with the commander of China's People's Liberation Army outside the chain of command looks, if true, to be far more of an insurrectionist move than the protesters of Jan 6th. Who really runs things? Also today, more Fauci hypocrisy, strange numbers out of Israel, and...is Biden punishing Alabama?