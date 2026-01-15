Vocal Analysis Reveals Hidden Intent – Exposing Nick Fuentes | Sharry Edwards

See the full exclusive episode with Sharry Edwards at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go tohttps://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Health sound pioneer Sharry Edwards returns to share her latest work decoding the human voice. With hearing hundreds of times more sensitive than the average person — verified by military labs — Sharry has mapped over 500,000 health frequencies across 40+ years of research. She explains how vocal patterns reveal hidden physical and psychological states and shares her analysis of Nick Fuentes’ vocal print. Another powerful, mind-expanding conversation with Sharry Edwards.

-

You can learn more at SoundHealthOptions.com or email her for more information at [email protected]

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further