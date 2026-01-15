BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vocal Analysis Reveals Hidden Intent – Exposing Nick Fuentes | Sharry Edwards
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
707 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
690 views • 1 day ago

See the full exclusive episode with Sharry Edwards at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go tohttps://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Health sound pioneer Sharry Edwards returns to share her latest work decoding the human voice. With hearing hundreds of times more sensitive than the average person — verified by military labs — Sharry has mapped over 500,000 health frequencies across 40+ years of research. She explains how vocal patterns reveal hidden physical and psychological states and shares her analysis of Nick Fuentes’ vocal print. Another powerful, mind-expanding conversation with Sharry Edwards.

-

You can learn more at SoundHealthOptions.com or email her for more information at [email protected]

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
hiddenrevealvocal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Satellites and peat cores agree: The Alaskan tundra is burning at a rate unseen since the Iron Age

Satellites and peat cores agree: The Alaskan tundra is burning at a rate unseen since the Iron Age

Willow Tohi
Childhood exposure to indoor air pollution linked to poorer cognition in later life, study finds

Childhood exposure to indoor air pollution linked to poorer cognition in later life, study finds

Laura Harris
The hidden dietary deficit undermining America&#8217;s oral health

The hidden dietary deficit undermining America’s oral health

Willow Tohi
New research confirms alcohol&#8217;s broader, deeper cancer threat

New research confirms alcohol’s broader, deeper cancer threat

Ava Grace
Scientists solve cosmic mystery: “Little red dots” are ancient black holes in disguise

Scientists solve cosmic mystery: “Little red dots” are ancient black holes in disguise

Cassie B.
The Dopamine Revolution: A natural blueprint for energy, mental clarity and sovereignty

The Dopamine Revolution: A natural blueprint for energy, mental clarity and sovereignty

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy