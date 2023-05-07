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The Turpentine Belly Protocol
Normally the way to use Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) to induce its broad spectrum of healing and detox effects in a person is by taking it orally normally with a carrier such as sugar.
But there is also another way of using it and that is by applying it in and around the belly region of the body externally, in this video "The Turpentine Belly Protocol" I fully share with you this specific protocol, when people should use this instead of an internal protocol, how this protocol works and much more.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above but in way more detail make sure to watch this video "The Turpentine Belly Protocol" from start to finish.
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