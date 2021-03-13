Defense Secretary Chris Miller on Capitol Chaos: first TV interview since leaving office

Trump's Defense Secretary Talks about the Capitol Riot: Who's Responsible | VICE on SHOWTIME



This is heavily edited, be aware it could be very misleading....



The events of January 6th have been called a lot of things... a riot, an insurrection, an act of domestic terror. But what if one of the scariest aspects of this insurrection wasn’t only the violence that took place that day? Many present and former government officials say it's the closest America has come in centuries to a military coup, thanks to the Trump administration’s efforts to politicize the Pentagon. But what exactly are the guardrails that protect our democracy from falling off the brink, and how strong are they?



VICE News’ Seb Walker sits down with top Trump administration officials including former Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller in his first TV interview since leaving office, to try and better understand what was really going on in those chaotic days as the nation held its breath.