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Humble Pie And The Harsh Reality
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131 views • March 22, 2021
It seems like Bristol protests were staged and we missed that. That being said some things that have not been missed and are happening now. What can we do to stop these things? The great reset is here and most of us know the only solution to it and it is a harsh reality!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/the-new-normal-will-be-a-covi-pass-digital-health-passport-for-global-dictators/
https://www.quanta.im/covi-pass/
https://www.mashed.com/283539/food-shortages-we-could-see-in-2021/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/bidens-threat-of-more-lockdowns-is-disconnected-from-reality
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/111314/what-causes-inflation-and-does-anyone-gain-it.asp
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/the-new-normal-will-be-a-covi-pass-digital-health-passport-for-global-dictators/
https://www.quanta.im/covi-pass/
https://www.mashed.com/283539/food-shortages-we-could-see-in-2021/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/bidens-threat-of-more-lockdowns-is-disconnected-from-reality
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/111314/what-causes-inflation-and-does-anyone-gain-it.asp
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