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Why a WORLDWIDE FAMINE Could Be Around the Corner
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62 views • May 05, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Experts are now warning that we could soon see the worst global food crisis since World War II. China's latest lockdown is backing up shipping schedules like crazy, a bird flu outbreak is harming poultry production, canning is taking a hit from the aluminum shortage...Food shortages are going to get worse and we WILL feel them here. The time to prepare is now.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wJH38Iv9pQ
Experts are now warning that we could soon see the worst global food crisis since World War II. China's latest lockdown is backing up shipping schedules like crazy, a bird flu outbreak is harming poultry production, canning is taking a hit from the aluminum shortage...Food shortages are going to get worse and we WILL feel them here. The time to prepare is now.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wJH38Iv9pQ
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