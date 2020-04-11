WHO Official: It's Time To Remove People From Their Homes & COVID Task Force Admits Inflated Numbers

Day by day, Bill gates is revealing himself in his own words as he calls for strict lockdowns, which cannot and must not be lifted until the vast majority of the global population is vaccinated…



Last week a top WHO official stated that it is time for authorities to come in to your home, to see who is infected and take them away, for the greater good of course.



At the same time a top White House Coronavirus Task Force Doctor who has serious conflicts of interest and appears to be on Bill Gates’ payroll, just admitted the mortality rate of this outbreak is being inflated. How could this be?



Take a peek behind the curtain as we explore the latest information that the corporate media is paid not to report on…