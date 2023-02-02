Episode 4 - Trusting Our Emotions

The more you learn what your emotion signals are trying to tell you, the more effective you will be at understanding yourself and others. In today's episode, you'll learn how to identify what messages are driving your emotions and why it is so important to pay special attention to them.



References

Bradley, B., & Furrow, J. (2013). Emotionally focused couple therapy for dummies. John Wiley & Sons.

Johnson, S. M. & Campbell, T. L. (2021). A primer for emotionally focused individual therapy EFIT): Cultivating fitness and growth in every client. Taylor & Francis Group. https://doi-org.ezproxy.regent.edu/10.4324/ 9781003090748

