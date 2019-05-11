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[May 11, 2019] O.D.D TV | Don't Worry About a Thing (Truth Music / Conscious Rap) ▶️️ (85K views on YouTube!)
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18 views • May 30, 2020
Purchase hard copy of the album here:
https://amzn.to/2xpocXh
Free Download:
https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic/dont-worry-about-a-thing
Lyrics:
Hook
You’re wondering what life’s about and what it really means?
Nothing’s what you thought it was, and nothings what it seems
always stressed about the world and all the hurt that it can bring
but God is by your side, so don’t you worry ‘bout a thing
You feel like you’re so far away, no one can hear your screams
even when you’re sleepin’ there’s no comfort in your dreams
you’re livin’ while you’re learnin’, and the journey can be mean
but God has got your back, so don’t you worry about a thing
v1
Everyday just keeps repeatin’ as you’re passin’ through the seasons
always strugglin’ with somethin’, always battlin’ with demons
if it’s happiness you’re seekin’, just be happy that you’re breathin’
they say everything that happens to you, happens for a reason
some days will be hard and then some will be even harder
there’ll be times when you feel like you just can’t take it any longer
but don’t think of giving up, ‘cause there’s really no need to bother
anything that doesn’t kill you is makin’ you even stronger
this world will rip you open and then pick you apart
you wish you could have known, that’s how it is from the start
but when you feel like you’re alone and things get bitter and dark
just remember that you’re a soldier, there’s no fear in your heart
you’re able and you’re capable, your strength is unmistakeable
your faith is so unshakable, the pain made you unbreakable
any situation that you’re facin’ you can make it through
God planned it to be that way the day that he created you
Hook:
You’re wondering what life’s about and what it really means?
Nothing’s what you thought it was, and nothings what it seems
always stressed about the world and all the hurt that it can bring
but God is by your side, so don’t you worry ‘bout a thing
You feel like you’re so far away, no one can hear your screams
even when you’re sleepin’ there’s no comfort in your dreams
you’re livin’ while you’re learnin’, and the journey can be mean
but God has got your back, so don’t you worry about a thing
v2
if you put your mind to it, you could be unstoppable
accomplish any goal you set or conquer any obstacle
nothing that you cannot do, no problem is unsolvable
Just keep on holding on to hope and anything is possible
keep on movin’ forward and stop living in the past
and start spendin’ every minute as if it could be your last
all the dreams you are pursuin’, you can get there in a flash
yeah, I know that you can do it, if you get up off your ahhhh
Ha! Time for you to do what you were born to do
The future will have so much more in store for you
At times it might seem like God is ignoring you
but if you keep on knockin’ he will open up the door for you
This is the beginning you will hit the ground runnin’
the life that you envisioned, you can feel it now comin’
The weight is lifted, you don’t have to sit around buggin’
God is with you, you don’t have to trip about nothin’
Hook:
You’re wondering what life’s about and what it really means?
Nothing’s what you thought it was, and nothings what it seems
always stressed about the world and all the hurt that it can bring
but God is by your side, so don’t you worry ‘bout a thing
You feel like you’re so far away, no one can hear your screams
even when you’re sleepin’ there’s no comfort in your dreams
you’re livin’ while you’re learnin’, and the journey can be mean
but God has got your back, so don’t you worry about a thing
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella / overdose denver truth-a-vision
https://amzn.to/2xpocXh
Free Download:
https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic/dont-worry-about-a-thing
Lyrics:
Hook
You’re wondering what life’s about and what it really means?
Nothing’s what you thought it was, and nothings what it seems
always stressed about the world and all the hurt that it can bring
but God is by your side, so don’t you worry ‘bout a thing
You feel like you’re so far away, no one can hear your screams
even when you’re sleepin’ there’s no comfort in your dreams
you’re livin’ while you’re learnin’, and the journey can be mean
but God has got your back, so don’t you worry about a thing
v1
Everyday just keeps repeatin’ as you’re passin’ through the seasons
always strugglin’ with somethin’, always battlin’ with demons
if it’s happiness you’re seekin’, just be happy that you’re breathin’
they say everything that happens to you, happens for a reason
some days will be hard and then some will be even harder
there’ll be times when you feel like you just can’t take it any longer
but don’t think of giving up, ‘cause there’s really no need to bother
anything that doesn’t kill you is makin’ you even stronger
this world will rip you open and then pick you apart
you wish you could have known, that’s how it is from the start
but when you feel like you’re alone and things get bitter and dark
just remember that you’re a soldier, there’s no fear in your heart
you’re able and you’re capable, your strength is unmistakeable
your faith is so unshakable, the pain made you unbreakable
any situation that you’re facin’ you can make it through
God planned it to be that way the day that he created you
Hook:
You’re wondering what life’s about and what it really means?
Nothing’s what you thought it was, and nothings what it seems
always stressed about the world and all the hurt that it can bring
but God is by your side, so don’t you worry ‘bout a thing
You feel like you’re so far away, no one can hear your screams
even when you’re sleepin’ there’s no comfort in your dreams
you’re livin’ while you’re learnin’, and the journey can be mean
but God has got your back, so don’t you worry about a thing
v2
if you put your mind to it, you could be unstoppable
accomplish any goal you set or conquer any obstacle
nothing that you cannot do, no problem is unsolvable
Just keep on holding on to hope and anything is possible
keep on movin’ forward and stop living in the past
and start spendin’ every minute as if it could be your last
all the dreams you are pursuin’, you can get there in a flash
yeah, I know that you can do it, if you get up off your ahhhh
Ha! Time for you to do what you were born to do
The future will have so much more in store for you
At times it might seem like God is ignoring you
but if you keep on knockin’ he will open up the door for you
This is the beginning you will hit the ground runnin’
the life that you envisioned, you can feel it now comin’
The weight is lifted, you don’t have to sit around buggin’
God is with you, you don’t have to trip about nothin’
Hook:
You’re wondering what life’s about and what it really means?
Nothing’s what you thought it was, and nothings what it seems
always stressed about the world and all the hurt that it can bring
but God is by your side, so don’t you worry ‘bout a thing
You feel like you’re so far away, no one can hear your screams
even when you’re sleepin’ there’s no comfort in your dreams
you’re livin’ while you’re learnin’, and the journey can be mean
but God has got your back, so don’t you worry about a thing
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella / overdose denver truth-a-vision
Keywords
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