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Morandini • Live | Jean-Michel Cohen • Carlo Alberto Brusa - échange tendu
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5 views • January 08, 2021
Ce matin, Jean-Marc Morandini présentait en direct un nouveau numéro de "Morandini Live" sur CNews et Non Stop People. Alors que la campagne de vaccination contre le Covid-19 a débuté il y a quelques jours en France, un débat était organisé sur le plateau entre le Docteur Jean-Michel Cohen, qui s'est fait vacciner en début de semaine, et Maître Carlos Brusa, avocat et président de l'association Réaction 19.
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Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
(en cours d’aménagement)
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