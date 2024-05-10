Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. National Security is now admitting Brain Control Tech exists.
channel image
Fritjof Persson
382 Subscribers
72 views
Published 17 hours ago

A.I. Mind Control Victim (@HAL_9_Thousand_)

May 8th, 2024: Intelligence Hearing. This is one of the most important moments in history for victims of Neuro-Weapons. U.S. National Security is now admitting Brain Control tech exists, it's being used on Americans, and the #CIA is covering it up! The truth has arrived.

Keywords
us national securityis now admittingbrain control tech exists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket