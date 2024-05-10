A.I. Mind Control Victim (@HAL_9_Thousand_)
May 8th, 2024: Intelligence Hearing. This is one of the most important moments in history for victims of Neuro-Weapons. U.S. National Security is now admitting Brain Control tech exists, it's being used on Americans, and the #CIA is covering it up! The truth has arrived.
