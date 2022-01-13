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Trump full interview
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80 views • January 13, 2022
After 6yrs of NPR begging for an interview with President Trump, they blew it and POTUS 45 ended the call early. He was clearly out to discredit every answer and try to make President Trump look like a liar, who won’t let 2020 go.
The left is saying when pressed on election lies he hung up in a rage. President Trump doesn’t have time to play games.
🚨 Full Interview
https://t.me/MistyG17
The left is saying when pressed on election lies he hung up in a rage. President Trump doesn’t have time to play games.
🚨 Full Interview
https://t.me/MistyG17
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