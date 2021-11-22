© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pope Francis the WEF and Taylor Swift advancing us toward the New World Order [22.11.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • November 22, 2021
World Economic Forum to launch ‘great narrative’ initiative following the great reset:
"The Great Narrative initiative and Meeting in Dubai will be a powerful catalyst to shape the contours of a more prosperous and inclusive future for humanity that is also more respectful of nature” — Klaus Schwab, 2021"
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/world-economic-forum-great-narrative-great-reset/
https://www.weforum.org/videos/the-great-narrative-the-great-narrative-a-call-to-action-english
385 views Nov 22, 2021
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon
5.39K subscribers
https://youtu.be/d7itMj7Fr0M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
"The Great Narrative initiative and Meeting in Dubai will be a powerful catalyst to shape the contours of a more prosperous and inclusive future for humanity that is also more respectful of nature” — Klaus Schwab, 2021"
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/world-economic-forum-great-narrative-great-reset/
https://www.weforum.org/videos/the-great-narrative-the-great-narrative-a-call-to-action-english
385 views Nov 22, 2021
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon
5.39K subscribers
https://youtu.be/d7itMj7Fr0M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.