THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 26: A Colossal Mistake
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
20 views • 1 day ago

The first task in the invasion of the Promised Land was getting the entire camp across the Jordan River when the water levels were at their highest after the spring rains. It required faith on the part of the priests carrying the Ark of the Covenant to step into the water before they saw power of God.

The second task was circumcising all the men to test the faith of the Israelites in enemy territory. The third assignment involved circling Jericho silently for seven days before God flattened the legendary walls. All these tasks required faith and proved their obedience to the Lord.

The first blunder occurred when Achan took plunder from Jericho and the entire camp was cursed because of his greed. A little while later, Joshua and the rest of the camp were taken in by the deception of the men from Gibeon when they made a peace treaty with a faction of the Canaanites. The Israelites won the battles against Jericho and Ai, but they would ultimately lose the war because of Lucifer’s clever pitfalls.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1814.pdf

RLJ-1814 -- JUNE 27, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/


If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


jesusfaithinvasionjerichoark of the covenantcircumcisionpriestsisraelitespromised landseven daysgods powerjordan riverenemy territoryhigh water levelsspring rains
