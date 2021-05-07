Covid: nothing but the truth video series part 1

hLinksDr Lee Merrit MDDr Richard Flemming:MD PhdScientific articles on prion disease:How prions in vaccines were connected to mad cow diseaseThe connection of prions and RNA 2011:Researchers identify a protein (prions), that may help SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly through cellsPrion-like features may contribute to the transmissibility of COVID-19How prions can work well with 5g and 6gHow Vit B12 injections can interfere with prionsHow brain atrophy can be reduced with B VitaminsAffect of EMF exposure eg 5g & 6gThe covid 19 plot is succinctly unravelled here in great detail, with deep, scientific explanations.We start with the big picture, ⁣followed by delving into the real purpose of the PCR tests, then explaining the real cause of "Long covid", the vaccines and how this all connects with the upcoming 5g rollout.This plan is very well calculated and organized, formulated by psychologists, scientists and politicians with back up from the media, who are merely extensions of the Government i.e. Government agencies, no more, no less.This plan has been in the making for years.. This video helps people understand what Governments are doing behind the scenes with their policy making.Please share this video with as many people as you can. please:SHARE! SHARE! SHARE!