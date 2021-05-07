© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid: nothing but the truth video series part 1
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • May 07, 2021
hLinks
Dr Lee Merrit MD
https://thenewamerican.com/beware-of-covid-vaccine-warns-top-doctor/
Dr Richard Flemming:MD Phd
:https://thenewamerican.com/deception-surrounds-covid-vaccines-more-dr-fleming/
Scientific articles on prion disease:
How prions in vaccines were connected to mad cow disease
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccines-and-other-conditions/vaccines-mad-cow-disease
The connection of prions and RNA 2011:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3047198/
Researchers identify a protein (prions), that may help SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly through cells
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812161314.htm
Prion-like features may contribute to the transmissibility of COVID-19
https://medium.com/medical-myths-and-models/what-makes-the-novel-coronavirus-so-contagious-e677e825c566
How prions can work well with 5g and 6g
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6045541/
How Vit B12 injections can interfere with prions
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23183750/
How brain atrophy can be reduced with B Vitamins
https://www.alz.org/blog/alz/september_2010/brain_atrophy_and_b_vitamins
Affect of EMF exposure eg 5g & 6g
https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12940-020-00602-0
The covid 19 plot is succinctly unravelled here in great detail, with deep, scientific explanations.
We start with the big picture, followed by delving into the real purpose of the PCR tests, then explaining the real cause of "Long covid", the vaccines and how this all connects with the upcoming 5g rollout.
This plan is very well calculated and organized, formulated by psychologists, scientists and politicians with back up from the media, who are merely extensions of the Government i.e. Government agencies, no more, no less.
This plan has been in the making for years.. This video helps people understand what Governments are doing behind the scenes with their policy making.
Please share this video with as many people as you can. please:
SHARE! SHARE! SHARE!
Dr Lee Merrit MD
https://thenewamerican.com/beware-of-covid-vaccine-warns-top-doctor/
Dr Richard Flemming:MD Phd
:https://thenewamerican.com/deception-surrounds-covid-vaccines-more-dr-fleming/
Scientific articles on prion disease:
How prions in vaccines were connected to mad cow disease
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccines-and-other-conditions/vaccines-mad-cow-disease
The connection of prions and RNA 2011:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3047198/
Researchers identify a protein (prions), that may help SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly through cells
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812161314.htm
Prion-like features may contribute to the transmissibility of COVID-19
https://medium.com/medical-myths-and-models/what-makes-the-novel-coronavirus-so-contagious-e677e825c566
How prions can work well with 5g and 6g
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6045541/
How Vit B12 injections can interfere with prions
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23183750/
How brain atrophy can be reduced with B Vitamins
https://www.alz.org/blog/alz/september_2010/brain_atrophy_and_b_vitamins
Affect of EMF exposure eg 5g & 6g
https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12940-020-00602-0
The covid 19 plot is succinctly unravelled here in great detail, with deep, scientific explanations.
We start with the big picture, followed by delving into the real purpose of the PCR tests, then explaining the real cause of "Long covid", the vaccines and how this all connects with the upcoming 5g rollout.
This plan is very well calculated and organized, formulated by psychologists, scientists and politicians with back up from the media, who are merely extensions of the Government i.e. Government agencies, no more, no less.
This plan has been in the making for years.. This video helps people understand what Governments are doing behind the scenes with their policy making.
Please share this video with as many people as you can. please:
SHARE! SHARE! SHARE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.