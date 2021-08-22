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Shocking case of neurological COVID caused by graphene in vaccine leaves man in vegetative state
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253 views • August 22, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/neurodegeneration.html
La Quinta Columna comments on the alarming case of a man who was left in a vegetable state after being inoculated with Pfizer. This is caused by graphene oxide that crosses the blood-brain barrier and damages the nervous system when excited by electro frequencies.
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La Quinta Columna comments on the alarming case of a man who was left in a vegetable state after being inoculated with Pfizer. This is caused by graphene oxide that crosses the blood-brain barrier and damages the nervous system when excited by electro frequencies.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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