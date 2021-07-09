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One-on-One with President Trump following announcement of class action lawsuit against Big Tech
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184 views • July 09, 2021
President Trump announced a class action lawsuit against tech giants Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter as well as their CEOs. One America’s Christina Bobb caught up him after his announcement for more insight.
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