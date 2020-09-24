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"Έχω ένα κίνητρο να μιλήσω πολύ για να μείνω άνευ μάσκας" (Γ.Γ. Ενέργειας), ΔΕΘ αειφορία και βιώσιμες πρακτικές
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124 views • September 24, 2020
Οι δάσκαλοι και οι μαθητές ΔΕΝ έχουν κίνητρο να μιλήσουν για να μείνουν άνευ μάσκας; Έβαλαν στα παιδάκια μάσκες μέσα στην τάξη και αυτοί τις βγάζουν για να μιλήσουν άνετα στα συνέδρια και τις κάνουν σκουλαρίκια.
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