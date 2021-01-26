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Ray Dalio says US is on brink of 'terrible civil war' due to politics, wealth
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132 views • January 26, 2021
Billionaire Ray Dalio tweeted out a lengthy reaction to the United States' current affairs. The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote in a tweet that "our country is still in a terrible financial state and terribly divided."
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