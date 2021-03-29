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Losing a new born is heart breaking. Vaccinations increase the loss rate by 366%
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191 views • March 29, 2021
Number of women to lose their unborn child after having the Covid Vaccine increases by 366% in just six weeks
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/21/miscarriages-after-having-covid-vaccine-increases-by-366-percent/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-print
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/21/miscarriages-after-having-covid-vaccine-increases-by-366-percent/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-print
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