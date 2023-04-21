You Have Heard It Said!

Those who would scoff at the notion of returning to the ways of G-d, have no qualms adhering to the hundreds of thousands of laws found within the governments of men, yet somehow cannot fathom applying the 613 that G-d ordained for His faithful. Truly our fathers have inherited lies. The time has come to open our hearts to the words of the Most High, rather than the excuses of men!

For our most current content please visit our YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@northernohr?sub_confirmation=1



