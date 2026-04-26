Trump: Last night when they rushed Trump away from shooter - clip 3

Another assassination attempt📝

The suspect will be formally charged in federal court on ​Monday with assault of a federal officer and ​discharging a firearm in an attempt to kill a federal ‌officer, ⁠AG Todd Blanche said.

Last night, an armed-to-the-teeth man disrupted the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington. Donald Trump and Melania had to be urgently evacuated, while officials and journalists took cover under tables amid gunfire.

The attacker with a shotgun, pistol, and knives broke through the security of the Washington Hilton hotel. The special services, however, acted swiftly: the shooter was detained and no one was killed, although one Secret Service agent took a bullet to his body armor.

🔻Who is the shooter and what are his motives?

▪️The suspect in the shooting is Cole Thomas Allan, a 31-year-old California resident. Little is known about his identity so far, however, the seemingly most probable motive for the attack — an armed conflict between the US and Iran — police deny.

▪️The attacker acted alone. So far, the biggest question is how he managed to get so close to the president, given the weapons he brought. Allan came to the Hilton hotel with an entire arsenal: a shotgun, a pistol, and several knives. With this impressive set of weapons, he managed to break through the outer checkpoint and engage in a firefight with special services right at the entrance to the banquet hall.

🖍Trump, of course, quickly turned what happened to his advantage. After the shooter's detention, the president held a full press conference, during which instead of his usual criticism of journalists, he thanked them for responsible coverage of the incident, called on Americans to peacefully resolve disagreements, and showered compliments on the head of the presidential pool Weijia Jiang.

❗️There is no doubt that the president will skillfully turn this situation to his advantage. The incident not only temporarily froze his public war with the media, but also became an ideal argument for lobbying his long-standing idea — building a new ultra-secure banquet hall in the White House with bulletproof glass and drone protection. Against the backdrop of today's shooting, such security initiatives will now hardly face serious resistance.

Adding: What is known about the latest shooter?📝

Online sources have already identified (https://www.reuters.com/world/us/who-is-cole-allen-suspect-white-house-correspondents-dinner-shooting-2026-04-26/) the shooter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. He turned out to be Cole Thomas Allen — a 31-year-old man from Los Angeles.

➡️According to his social media profiles, he graduated from the California Institute of Technology and worked as a part-time instructor, as well as being interested in game development. In December 2024, he received the "Teacher of the Month" award from C2 Education — a tutoring company where he works.

➡️According to media reports, in 2024 he donated $25 to support Kamala Harris's campaign, which, while not a large sum, speaks to his political views.

➡️The man has already admitted that his targets were officials from the Trump administration, but the motive has not yet been established. Police believe the shooter was a guest at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner took place. Authorities believe there are no other suspects in the assassination attempt; the shooter acted alone.

📌Allen is due to appear before federal court tomorrow, April 27th. District of Columbia Prosecutor Janine Pirro announced two counts: using a firearm to commit a violent crime and assaulting a federal agent with a dangerous weapon. The list of charges may be expanded later.

@Rybar