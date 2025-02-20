Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade 5 Year Anniversary

2-20-25

Every Feb. 20, the Catholic Church celebrates Saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto, two of the little shepherd seers of Fatima. Both were born in Aljustrel, a small village located a little more than a half-mile from the town of Fatima in Portugal.

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/256886/francisco-and-jacinta-brought

I want you to look for a sign in the skies that your scientists will notice. Soon you will see a great evil on the earth

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6649-i-want-you-to-look-for-a-sign-in-the-skies-that-your-scientists-will-notice-soon-you-will-see-a-great-evil-on-the-earth/











