© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade 5 Year Anniversary
2-20-25
---------
Every Feb. 20, the Catholic Church celebrates Saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto, two of the little shepherd seers of Fatima. Both were born in Aljustrel, a small village located a little more than a half-mile from the town of Fatima in Portugal.
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/256886/francisco-and-jacinta-brought
-----------
I want you to look for a sign in the skies that your scientists will notice. Soon you will see a great evil on the earth
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6649-i-want-you-to-look-for-a-sign-in-the-skies-that-your-scientists-will-notice-soon-you-will-see-a-great-evil-on-the-earth/