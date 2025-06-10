Morning Manna - June 10, 2025 - Proverbs 3:7-12 - For Whom The Lord Loves, He Corrects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore the deep wisdom found in Proverbs 3:7–12, guiding listeners into the heart of God’s fatherly discipline. These verses warn against self-reliance and pride, calling instead for holy reverence and trust in the Lord — even when He corrects us. The message powerfully frames chastisement as evidence of divine love, not punishment. God’s discipline isn’t rejection; it’s refinement. Through humble surrender, reverence, and obedience — including honoring the Lord with our substance — we are invited into a life of health, provision, and purpose. Whether you're on the mountaintop or in a season of pruning, today’s teaching reminds you: correction is confirmation that you are a beloved child of God.