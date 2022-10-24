Lefties Losing It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump telling us what has to be done.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
John Talks
https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnPomaJr
Closing theme music:
‘Silly Chicken’ by David Fesliyan
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE:
There is no connection between the above entities and this channel.