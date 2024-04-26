Create New Account
What Happens When The US Dollar Loses its Reserve Status; Bitcoin Take Over?
The US dollar has been the worlds reserve currency since at least World War II, but with printing the currency in access, and shifts in the rule of law in the United States, and a debt that is $34 trillion, this time will likely come to an end. The question is, what supplants is it the Chinese lead BRICS currency, or is it #bitcoin? #dollar #reservecurrency

