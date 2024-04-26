What Happens When The US Dollar Loses its Reserve Status; Bitcoin Take Over?

The US dollar has been the worlds reserve currency since at least World War II, but with printing the currency in access, and shifts in the rule of law in the United States, and a debt that is $34 trillion, this time will likely come to an end. The question is, what supplants is it the Chinese lead BRICS currency, or is it #bitcoin?
#dollar #reservecurrency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.