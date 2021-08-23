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SCHOOL NURSE FROM PRIOR LAKE QUITS AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
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241 views • August 23, 2021
Dr Scott Jensen, August 17, 2021
Indeed, there are heroes all around us. I wish there were more. My heart grieves that the ultimate legacy of this cultural convulsion we are living through will be: What did we do to our children? And for what gain?
School nurse from Prior Lake quits at School Board meeting because of mandates that are hurting children!
https://fb.watch/7szChFkmxf/
Indeed, there are heroes all around us. I wish there were more. My heart grieves that the ultimate legacy of this cultural convulsion we are living through will be: What did we do to our children? And for what gain?
School nurse from Prior Lake quits at School Board meeting because of mandates that are hurting children!
https://fb.watch/7szChFkmxf/
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