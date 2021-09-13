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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 2) The Criminals Transformed People Globally into Slavery Bonds - Justice Anna Webinar
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40 views • September 13, 2021
After they do, they sell us to the Pope based on our birth certificates. And in order to be free from slavery/bond system, you have to have lawful money. Treasury notes are not lawful money for that reason. So, you are stuck in a slavery catch 22 system with no exit unless you know and correct your status. All this without your/our knowledge, it's a nasty criminal system. Remember, the bond is matched to your birth certificate. So, you can go the U.S treasury and buy your freedom, but people did not know that they can buy their freedom back, hence there was no remedy for such satanic transaction. Generation after generation lived under this system sucked dry from those parasites. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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