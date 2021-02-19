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SEVERE COVID-19 VACCINE PROBLEMS EMERGING | True Pathfinder
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402 views • February 19, 2021
You might be asking yourself whether you should take the Covid vaccine or not as they become more widely available right now.
Let's look at the health concerns expressed by doctors and scientists and what the statistics on severe reactions show us to help you answer this question based on FACTS.
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Stay healthy and aware!
The VAERS statistics can be found here: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
The screenshots from the social media posts are here: https://prezi.com/login/?next=/i/gw4zv2c_cwrb/anecdotal-experiences-cvv/
Let's look at the health concerns expressed by doctors and scientists and what the statistics on severe reactions show us to help you answer this question based on FACTS.
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
The VAERS statistics can be found here: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
The screenshots from the social media posts are here: https://prezi.com/login/?next=/i/gw4zv2c_cwrb/anecdotal-experiences-cvv/
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