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(4 of 12) This is the fourth of a twelve part series of videos. 'The people in power that have pushed this narrative, cannot back down and retreat.
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21 views • December 25, 2021
(4 of 12) This is the fourth of a twelve part series of videos.
'The people in power that have pushed this narrative, cannot back down and retreat. If they do, in order for them to do that, they'd have to wake up the sleeping masses... and that would ultimately lead to an unbelievable outpouring of rage, probably having these people being dragged from their homes, and their heads put on pikes.'
'The people in power that have pushed this narrative, cannot back down and retreat. If they do, in order for them to do that, they'd have to wake up the sleeping masses... and that would ultimately lead to an unbelievable outpouring of rage, probably having these people being dragged from their homes, and their heads put on pikes.'
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