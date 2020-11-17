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ВАЖНЕЕ ЭТОЙ ИНФОРМАЦИИ СЕЙЧАС НЕТ! НАНОРОБОТЫ В ВАКЦИНАХ!!!
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33268 views • November 17, 2020
ОТКРОВЕНИЕ САШИ СТОУНА О ТОМ, ЧТО В ВАКЦИНАХ СОДЕРЖАТСЯ НАНОРОБОТЫ, ВНЕДРЯЮЩИЕ ПАТОГЕНЫ В ОРГАНИЗМ ЧЕЛОВЕКА. В РОЛИКЕ ТАКЖЕ РАЗСКАЗЫВАЕТСЯ О ТОМ, ЧТО ВАКЦИНЫ ЯВЛЯЮТСЯ ЭТНИЧЕСКИМ ДНК-ОРУЖИЕМ ПРОТИВ ЧЕЛОВЕЧЕСТВА. СМОТРИТЕ И РАЗПРОСТРАНЯЙТЕ! МЫ НЕ ДОЛЖНЫ ДОПУСТИТЬ ТОТАЛЬНОЙ ВАКЦИНАЦИИ ЧЕЛОВЕЧЕСТВА!
ИСТОЧНИК https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Pjj-FMDi1E
ИСТОЧНИК https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Pjj-FMDi1E
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