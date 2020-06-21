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2006 Idaho Governor Debate - Libertarian V Democrat; Republican hides
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21 views • June 21, 2020
Run on state-wide television the Democrat candidate and Libertarian (me) to duke it out. The studio staff LOVED IT! Told us to take this show on the road.
The Republican was scheduled, but when I was accepted as meeting all the League of Women Voters qualifications as a gubernatorial candidate, Otter dropped out rather than risk his reputation as a "Libertarian" by direct comparison with a REAL ONE on state-wide television.
As you can see, I won the debate.
Unfortunately, most voters didn't watch it.
The Republican was scheduled, but when I was accepted as meeting all the League of Women Voters qualifications as a gubernatorial candidate, Otter dropped out rather than risk his reputation as a "Libertarian" by direct comparison with a REAL ONE on state-wide television.
As you can see, I won the debate.
Unfortunately, most voters didn't watch it.
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