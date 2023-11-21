Israel assassinated al-Mayadeen journalist Farah Omar, and cameraman Rabih Al-Memari, immediately after their live broadcast from southern Lebanon, in an “unmistakable targeted” killing – by drone – this morning.

Al Mayadeen English

@MayadeenEnglish

As we mourn the loss of two of our best journalists, we also reiterate that we will not yield.

Farah and Rabih's murder will serve as a stark reminder of the Israeli brutality and our dedication to the Palestinian liberation cause.

The Israeli occupation is deliberately targeting journalists, those who are sacrificing their lives and everything they have to report the truth and report the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

#AlMayadeen

#FarahOmar

#RabihMemari

Farah Omar was born on 16 June 1998, joined Al Mayadeen in February 2021, and was preparing for her Masters degree in journalism. Farah in Arabic means ‘joy.’

Rabih Al Memari was born on 01 January 1979, he joined Al Mayadeen as a cameraman and supporting reporter 11 years ago. Rabih in Arabic means ‘spring.’

https://syrianews.cc/israel-murders-mayadeen-reporter-cameraman-after-broadcast/