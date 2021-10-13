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FULL SHOW: Global Tyranny Takeover: Now They’re Coming For Our Children!
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81 views • October 13, 2021
Kristi Leigh guest hosts today's jam packed episode of The War Room! In the first hour Kristi breaks down her latest report as she struggles to get local authorities to care about the filth and porn being pushed on school aged children. In the 2nd hour, guests Andy & Grace Smith talk about he recent unjust suspension and arrest at school as Grace dared to try to attend her classes without a mask. Then i the 3rd hour Kristi takes calls from parents that are fed up with the public school system trying to brainwash and damage the minds of the next generation of Americans.
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