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"All Hail, Gladys, Supreme Leader!"
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101 views • August 21, 2021
'All hail Gladys': Students at Sydney's stadium vaccination hub are creeped out by giant screens showing Gladys Berejiklian
- A student receiving Covid vaccine has shown what the inside of the hub is like
- TikTok shows a giant screen with Premier Gladys Berejiklian addressing students
- Many have commented how odd and creepy the video looks, likening it to a cult
- The hub at Qudos Bank Arena is set to vaccinate thousands of students
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881961/Sydney-students-creeped-Gladys-Berejiklian-footage-inside-Qudos-Bank-Arena-vaccination-hub.html
- A student receiving Covid vaccine has shown what the inside of the hub is like
- TikTok shows a giant screen with Premier Gladys Berejiklian addressing students
- Many have commented how odd and creepy the video looks, likening it to a cult
- The hub at Qudos Bank Arena is set to vaccinate thousands of students
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881961/Sydney-students-creeped-Gladys-Berejiklian-footage-inside-Qudos-Bank-Arena-vaccination-hub.html
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