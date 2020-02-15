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New World Order Rising, Book 2 "The New Civil War"
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46 views • February 15, 2020
Main POV, Carter Banks, and his load of young girls rescued from the Satanist Illuminati (while avoiding the black-uniformed police) takes nearly two weeks getting home to North Dakota. Their first stop after the desert Illuminati camp is Beth's house in Kansas. (Beth [a military friend of old friend Harley] is introduced in Book 1.) Upon arrival at Carter's sister’s farm, he discovers she is militia leader of southeastern North Dakota, and learns North Dakota is the front line of resistance, among a group of states west of Interstate 29. Seven-year-old Jocelyn by proxy takes the place of the missing six-year-old Dodie, and brings new life to the heartbroken Carter and Chantal.
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