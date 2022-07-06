To My Dearest One

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A lovesong with a reflection to Shir HaShirim (Song of Songs).The origins are from 2016
With Church Organ, Acoustic Classical Guitar, Trumpet and Vocals
The music itself contains a slightly audible watermark in the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
A high quality version is not yet available for purchase.
If you need licensed footages, images or (other) music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Maybe one day the song might be available there or we figure something out.
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ