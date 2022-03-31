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Disney is a Pedophillic Organization - Walt Disney Early Works
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543 views • March 31, 2022
This is only a few parts from the well done video series by LennonHonor.com that was originally on Youtube but eventually taken down. The whole series is available on his website. It's definitely worth getting especially in light of the recent changes by Disney to NO LONGER say the words "Boys and Girls" in their ever increasing retarded attempts to be "INCLUSIVE" so everyone has to get their own fucking pronoun mentioned or NO one does at all. A leaked internal video from Disney also states that they're going FULL GAY with increasing numbers of LGBTQ and Gay characters in their movies.
This video series show you that Disney has been an OCCULT organization FROM the START and it's only getting worse. The media says that Disney is going AGAINST it's Founders goals but in fact.. they're just FOLLOWING what he started!
This video series show you that Disney has been an OCCULT organization FROM the START and it's only getting worse. The media says that Disney is going AGAINST it's Founders goals but in fact.. they're just FOLLOWING what he started!
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