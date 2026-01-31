[Outro- Instrumental]



[Verse]

I was strumming my lute by the fire so bright

Telling tales of glory through the long

Dark night

The rogue said

"One more tale

Then we'll rest"

But the dice of fate had other quests



[Chorus]

It’s not my book

No

It’s not my book

The wizard turned to ash in a lightning jolt

The barbarian charged

But the floor was a vault

I was just singing songs

It’s not my book



[Verse 2]

The cleric said

"Trust me

There’s no curse here"

Then tripped on a trap and disappeared

The ranger shot arrows into the void

Turns out the dragon was rather annoyed



[Prechorus]

I was just the bard with a tale to weave

Not the one who told them where to leave



[Chorus]

It’s not my book

No

It’s not my book

The paladin prayed

But the heavens halted

The rogue got greedy

The loot was salted

I was just singing songs

It’s not my book



[Bridge]

So now I walk this road alone

With memories of their cries and groans

But don’t you blame me for their fall

I only came here to enthrall

But the floor was a vault

I was just singing songs

It’s not my fault



[Verse 2]

The cleric said

"Trust me

There’s no curse here"

Then tripped on a trap and disappeared

The barbarian charged

But the floor was a vault

I was just singing songs

It’s not my book



[Verse 2]

The cleric said

"Trust me

There’s no curse here"

Then tripped on a trap and disappeared

The ranger shot arrows into the void

Turns out the dragon was rather annoyed



[Prechorus]

I was just the bard with a tale to weave

Not the one who told them where to leave

Not the one who told them where to leave



[Chorus]

It’s not my book

No

It’s not my book

The paladin prayed

But the heavens halted

The rogue got greedy

The loot was salted

I was just singing songs

It’s not my book



[Bridge]

So now I walk this road alone

With memories of their cries and groans

But don’t you blame me for their fall

I only came here to enthrall

I only came here to enthrall



[Outro- Instrumental]

