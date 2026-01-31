© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Outro- Instrumental]
[Verse]
I was strumming my lute by the fire so bright
Telling tales of glory through the long
Dark night
The rogue said
"One more tale
Then we'll rest"
But the dice of fate had other quests
[Chorus]
It’s not my book
No
It’s not my book
The wizard turned to ash in a lightning jolt
The barbarian charged
But the floor was a vault
I was just singing songs
It’s not my book
[Verse 2]
The cleric said
"Trust me
There’s no curse here"
Then tripped on a trap and disappeared
The ranger shot arrows into the void
Turns out the dragon was rather annoyed
[Prechorus]
I was just the bard with a tale to weave
Not the one who told them where to leave
[Chorus]
It’s not my book
No
It’s not my book
The paladin prayed
But the heavens halted
The rogue got greedy
The loot was salted
I was just singing songs
It’s not my book
[Bridge]
So now I walk this road alone
With memories of their cries and groans
But don’t you blame me for their fall
I only came here to enthrall
But the floor was a vault
I was just singing songs
It’s not my fault
