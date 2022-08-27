Gordon Chang on the Rapidly Growing Threat of a Kinetic War in South China Sea

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https://gnews.org/post/p1e3h5f68
08/24/2022 Gordon Chang on the rapidly growing threat of a kinetic war in the South China Sea.
He sees a pattern of the Communist Party getting ready to go to war. And the next two to three years, it’s a time of heightened danger