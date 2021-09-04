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RED ALERT: FALSE FLAG INCOMING!
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560 views • September 04, 2021
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What does it mean when intelligence services start describing the next terror attack . . . despite having no intelligence about it? And what does it mean when former cabinet officials start comparing bodily autonomy advocates to suicide bombers? There’s a false flag coming. And don’t you believe it when they pull it off.
SHOW NOTES:
Switzerland warns of terror attacks on Covid-19 vaccine sites
Obama Education Secretary Loses His Mind, Compares Anti-Maskers To Kabul Suicide Bombers
New World Next Week covers New Zealand lockdown
New Zealand reports first death following Pfizer vaccine shot
COVID-19: Billy Te Kahika arrested during Auckland anti-lockdown protest
Vinny Eastwood on The Corbett Report
Livestream footage of Vinny Eastwood arrest
The Vinny Eastwood Show
Potential Al Qaeda resurgence in Afghanistan worries U.S. officials
Al Qaeda Kingpin Resurfaces In Afghanistan Surrounded By Taliban Security
Filed in: Videos
Tagged with: false flag
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What does it mean when intelligence services start describing the next terror attack . . . despite having no intelligence about it? And what does it mean when former cabinet officials start comparing bodily autonomy advocates to suicide bombers? There’s a false flag coming. And don’t you believe it when they pull it off.
SHOW NOTES:
Switzerland warns of terror attacks on Covid-19 vaccine sites
Obama Education Secretary Loses His Mind, Compares Anti-Maskers To Kabul Suicide Bombers
New World Next Week covers New Zealand lockdown
New Zealand reports first death following Pfizer vaccine shot
COVID-19: Billy Te Kahika arrested during Auckland anti-lockdown protest
Vinny Eastwood on The Corbett Report
Livestream footage of Vinny Eastwood arrest
The Vinny Eastwood Show
Potential Al Qaeda resurgence in Afghanistan worries U.S. officials
Al Qaeda Kingpin Resurfaces In Afghanistan Surrounded By Taliban Security
Filed in: Videos
Tagged with: false flag
Subscribe
If you enjoyed this article, subscribe to receive more just like it.
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