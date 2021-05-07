SENIOR NHS BOARD MEMBER WARNS: STOP THE GENOCIDE OR OUR CHILDREN ARE NEXT

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The transcript below is of a call made to Brian Gerrish on 18 April 2021. The voice of the caller has been changed to protect her identity.
The senior NHS Board member warns that the government is now controlling the NHS, and it is the government that is actually dictating what the NHS should do during Covid emergency measures. She states that the result of the government's enforced Covid and vaccination policies can be described as genocide. Government messaging to her senior NHS colleagues is removing their capacity for rational thought, and they are effectively being mind controlled to implement policies which, in more rational moments, they would challenge as wrong. Fear prevails, and she and her board colleagues are being expected to toe an unwritten policy line, set predominantly in conference calls with no written record. She warns that if her privately troubled colleagues do not speak out, "your children will be next".
Brian Gerrish: I’ve been contacted by an NHS professional who would like to speak to me about things happening in the NHS. So, without any ado, let’s go over to our caller today.
Thank you very much for calling me. It’s really been wonderful that you’ve had the confidence to give us a call at the UK Column.
I’m going to ask the key question: why have you called me today?
Whistleblower: Yes, thank you. I was listening to — I think it was your Wednesday [14 April] broadcast, and the nurse testimony that you had on there, and it really resonated with me. My heart really hurt, and understood what she was going through. You know, she obviously had UK-wide knowledge of the NHS, and a lot of knowledge of what’s going on within her job.
So, as you said, I’m an NHS professional, and I actually sit on an NHS Board.
I guess the other reason for reaching out was that she talked a couple of times about “the next layer of management” being the Board. I think she reported in to one of the Board. You know, I just really wanted to share my personal story on what’s happened since last March.
Brian Gerrish: That, of course, is wonderful, because information coming directly from people who are professionals in the system is extremely valuable. I’m going to say to you straight away that I realise that doing this is an enormous pressure, so thank you, and we respect that.
So, you talk about what you feel comfortable to share with the audience.
Whistleblower: OK, thank you. So, I guess when all the Coronavirus started, and when it came into the UK — mainframing kind of March last year — obviously the conversations really were predominantly about measures to stop infection, forecasting, you know, “this is what we’re anticipating will happen”, you know, “how do we manage the services”. Kind of all that was going on, and then as we went through the summer, there started to be a little bit of talk about the vaccine development and potential treatments and things like that.
And then the treatments completely went, and the vaccine discussions ramped up, and in November it really started to be predominantly what we talked about. And, I mean, you can’t call it a vaccine, because it doesn’t meet the definition, so I’m going to refer to it as an injection, but I’m just making sure that everyone’s on the same page with me.
So, it became kind of clear to myself, and a few other colleagues that I know on other NHS Boards, in November that we were going to be asked to completely roll this out — and also that there really were some long-term safety issues, and stuff that we just didn’t know. And so it really took us by surprise, the scope and speed at which they were moving.
And at the time, we had a lot of discussions, as a Board, as to our concerns around this — and remember that when the NHS is in emergency measures, which it is and has been, then the Government is able to tightly control what the NHS does, and is able to dictate a lot more what the NHS does than it would be able to if it wasn’t in emergency measures.
So, our Chief Executive had discussions about our concerns, and I can say other Boards had the same discussions, and in a nutshell, what we were told in December was, “If you refuse to co-operate in rolling this out, then we’ll remove you.” And it wasn’t said explicitly, and it wasn’t put in e-mails, but it was certainly very indicated that that was the case.
Brian Gerrish: ... this is all allowed on here read the rest at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/senior-nhs-board-member-warns-stop-the-genocide-or-our-children-are-next