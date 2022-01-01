BOMBSHELL Interview with Dr. Peter McCullough

Since the the beginning of this COVID-19 PSYOP, Dr. Peter McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon. Dr. McCullough has published more than 46 peer-reviewed publications on SARS-CoV-2. In this comprehensive PowerPoint presentation he boils down just about everything that you need to know about the safety and efficacy of the mRNA genetic mutagens that are being pushed onto humanity as "vaccines." He concludes that the is only a 12% Risk Reduction to taking the genetic mutation for those over age 65, but for all other age groups, the shots actually do more harm than good, especially in children. He points to a stack of statistics and peer-reviewed studies that are being censored by government agencies, mainstream propaganda media, and Big Tech. When you look closely at the data he will show you, you will discover that perhaps only 60,000 Americans have actually died from COVID-19 alone, but as many as 187,000 have already been murdered so far by the mRNA genetic mutation.