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9/22/18 #GENSIX Talking Transhumanism With Archangel + Launching You Are Free Radio!
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49 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/22/18 Join Archangel and You Are Free TV for a discussion about GENSIX Conference takeaways and the trans-humanist threat to human sovereign
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Archangel created and runs Steem Punk Radio on the Steemit blockchain platform! You Are Free Radio is launching a live weekly show on Steem Punk Radio on Wednesdays (beginning 9/26) from 7-9pm Eastern. I Hope you enjoy the show! As I learn the platform, I will be able to accept calls from listeners, host interviews and of course deliver the news!
You can listen to the show here, Wed.'s 7-9pm EST:
https://www.steempunkradio.com
Please support Archangel's incredible community-building work in providing Steem Punk Radio as an uncensored platform for Freedom Lovers:
https://www.patreon.com/steempunkradio?alert=2
CRYPTO:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/22/18 Join Archangel and You Are Free TV for a discussion about GENSIX Conference takeaways and the trans-humanist threat to human sovereign
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Archangel created and runs Steem Punk Radio on the Steemit blockchain platform! You Are Free Radio is launching a live weekly show on Steem Punk Radio on Wednesdays (beginning 9/26) from 7-9pm Eastern. I Hope you enjoy the show! As I learn the platform, I will be able to accept calls from listeners, host interviews and of course deliver the news!
You can listen to the show here, Wed.'s 7-9pm EST:
https://www.steempunkradio.com
Please support Archangel's incredible community-building work in providing Steem Punk Radio as an uncensored platform for Freedom Lovers:
https://www.patreon.com/steempunkradio?alert=2
CRYPTO:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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